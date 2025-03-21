Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance Season 3: Ben Stiller, Apple CEO Tim Cook Make It Official

Severance EP/Director Ben Stiller and Apple CEO Tim Cook made it official this morning: the Apple TV+ series will be back for Season 3.

Series creator, writer, and executive producer Dan Erickson and executive producer and director Ben Stiller have been making it clear over the past few weeks that if Adam Scott-starring Severance was to return for a third season, there wouldn't be a three-year wait for the next season. Well, it appears Stiller and Apple CEO Tim Cook aren't going to make fans wait regarding a third season, with the two having an exchange on social media that led to a teaser confirming that Season 3 was given the green light. Based on the show's streaming numbers, critical acclaim, and social media activity, the news may not seem like a surprise – but these days, a new season isn't guaranteed until the announcements are made.

In addition to Scott, the streaming series stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Here's a look at the exchange between Stiller and Cook confirming the third season:

So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook? — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Making 'Severance' has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I've ever been a part of," shared Stiller. "While I have no memory of this, I'm told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well." Scott added, "I couldn't be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole 'Severance' team. Oh hey, also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don't mention any of this to him. Thanks." Erickson shared, "The idea of getting to make more 'Severance' with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined. I can't wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, drea,d and malice with these truly incredible people."

Apple TV+'s Severance is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. Severance season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers – with Fifth Season as the studio.

