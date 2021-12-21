Sex and the City Stars Issue Statement Supporting Chris Noth Accusers

Shortly after it was announced that Chris Noth (Sex and the City) had been fired from CBS' Queen Latifah-starring take on The Equalizer, the three main cast members from Sex and the City and its HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That… have issued a statement in support of the women who have come forward with accusations of sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior against the actor. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," wrote Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in a shared statement posted on Nixon's Instagram account:

The news comes after Noth was dropped by his agency (A3 Artists Agency) and had a Peleton ad pulled when two women alleged the actor sexually assaulted them, accusing the actor of rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015. Zoe Lister-Jones (Law & Order) came forward with her claims of sexually inappropriate behavior only hours after the original two claims. Noth's character "Mr. Big" was killed off on the recently premiered Sex and the City sequel series …And Just Like That. Represented by Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth claims that the incidents were "consensual" and that "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."

A new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King. The Series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.