Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Imogen Poots & John Reynolds to Lead Prime Video Adapt

Imogen Poots and John Reynolds have been cast to lead Prime Video's series adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals adaptation has reportedly cast Imogen Poots and John Reynolds as time-stopping leads Suze and Jon.

The eight-episode live-action Sex Criminals series comes from Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun.

Based on Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s hit Image Comics title, Sex Criminals follows a couple who rob banks.

Deadline’s casting update marks a major step for the long-developing Sex Criminals TV series finally reaching screens.

Earlier this year, the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Video had given a green light for an adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. The eight-episode live-action take is being spearheaded by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) – with Nanjiani also set to star. A month later, Chun checked in with some good news about how the writers' room had been going, one month in. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love) have been cast as the show's leads. In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction and Zdarsky. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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