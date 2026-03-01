Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Offers Update on Fraction, Zdarsky Series Adaptation

EP Tze Chun offered a promising update on how things are going with Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction & Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video's Sex Criminals series adaptation is moving forward with an eight-episode order.

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun are leading the project, with Nanjiani starring.

The writers' room has been active for a month, with creator Matt Fraction joining recent sessions.

Based on the acclaimed comic, the show blends sex, comedy, crime, and time-stopping powers.

Just before February arrived, the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Video had given a green light for an adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. The eight-episode live-action take is being spearheaded by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) – with Nanjiani set to star. As excited as we were about the news, we're even more excited about the update Chun shared. Taking to social media, the executive producer shared a look at the show's writers' room to let us know that it's been up and running for a month now. In addition, we see that Fraction stopped by to see how things are going and posed with the group.

"An incredible first month in the SEX CRIMINALS writers room. Thank you to [Prime Video, Lucky Chap, Winter Coat] for helping us put together this amazing team. And thank you to Matt Fraction (pictured here doing his best Michelle Pfeiffer impression) and Chip Zdarsky for your amazing source material. Can't wait for y'all to see what craziness we're working on💛💛💛," read the caption to Chun's post, which you can check out below:

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

"We're overjoyed to have such talented people bring our dumb comic to life," Fraction and Zdarsky, who will serve as executive producers, shared in a statement. According to the official description, "Suzie's a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night she meets Jon… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex-having, time-stopping, couple would do: they rob banks." Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction and Zdarsky. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

