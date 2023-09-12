Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, Sex Education, trailer

Sex Education Season 4 Official Trailer: It's Time to Finish Together

Coming to an end on September 21st, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix & series creator Laurie Nunn's Sex Education Season 4.

With only slightly more than a week to go until the fourth season hits streaming screens, Netflix has released an official trailer for the final run of series creator Laurie Nunn's Sex Education. Set for the streaming series' final run are Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings. Joining them for these "final lessons" are Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer offering more insights into how it's all going to come together, followed by the season overview, a previously-released teaser, some "censored" clues in the season's episode guides, and more:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Produced by Eleven for Netflix, the final writers on the final season of Sex Education include Nunn, Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Helming the final run will be directors Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. In addition, Nunn will executive produce alongside Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clara Couchman – with Callum Devrell-Cameron serving as series producer and Rem Conway as a producer.

