Joe Quesada Draws Space Ghost For FOC

Joe Quesada will be drawing his first cover for a Dynamite in an age, for Space Ghost #2, following his Batman covers for DC Comics.

Joe Quesada and Nick Barrucci have always had a bit of a thing going over the years. And now, freed from Marvel's ties, Quesada will be drawing his first cover for a Dynamite Entertainment comic since Painkiller Jane in 2010, for Space Ghost #2, following his Batman covers for DC Comics.

"Dynamite is not only offering retailers and fans an open order FOC cover, but we're also offering fans and retailers a special opportunity by now on this issue offering the black and white edition of this masterful Joe Quesada cover as an open order listing as well alongside the full colored and dressed version. This follows suit as some others in the industry have done such as Todd McFarlane and his Spawn projects. This way both retailers and collectors can have easier access to gorgeous alternate versions of Quesada's incredible artwork. Fans should ask their local retailers to reserve copies for them! Space Ghost has broken multiple records and according to ICV2, Space Ghost #1 was the 13th best-selling title in units in April, and the 17th best-selling title in dollars in April." "Nobody is more blown away than me that the legendary Joe Quesada has graced us with this sensational cover for Space Ghost," said series writer David Pepose. "From his work on Daredevil to spearheading Marvel Knights, I've been a tremendous fan of Joe for years as both an artist, an editor, and as one of comics' most enthusiastic ambassadors. I truly could not be more excited to have him lend us his extraordinary talents to Space Ghost with this instantly iconic image."

I'd also like to point out that it was the 9th best-selling comic in comic book stores last week, the week before Free Comic Book Day.

SPACE GHOST #2

DYNAMITE

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Joe Quesada

"…They call it the Ghost Planet now."

Jan, Jace, Blip and Space Ghost travel to the Ghost Planet, the mysterious headquarters of the even more mysterious Space Ghost. Leaving on an urgent mission, Space Ghost give explicit orders to: STAY. PUT. What could go wrong? Also featuring an unexpected flight of the Phantom Cruiser!

Over the next year, everything you know about Space Ghost, his companions and his enemies will be revealed as only Dynamite can!

Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Michael Cho!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCKIn Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $4.99

