LEGO Debuts New Magical Mini Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new and classic Disney castle

LEGO is back and is constructing the magic of Disney with a brand new construction set from the Disney Lands Parks. Coming to life from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, a new Mini Castle set has been revealed featuring Princess Aurora. This Disney Princess set is packed with color and is inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Walkthrough Attraction at is found at Disneyland. Master Builders will be able to construct the set in 528 pieces, building an impressive 7" tall castle. A Princess Aurora LEGO Minifigure is also included, wearing her iconic pink gown with a golden crown. This is a Disney series that LEGO has only just started to touch the surface of, with The Little Mermaid and the Magic Kingdom Castles being the only other castles getting sets. Hopefully, more princess and their unique castle will arrive in the future, but in the meantime, the Sleeping Beauty Mini Castle is priced at $39.99 with a June 2024 release.

Mini Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle Coming Soon

"Delight a Disney fan with the LEGO® Mini Disney Sleeping Beauty Castle (40720), an enchanting castle building toy for kids aged 12 and up. Inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Walkthrough attraction at Disneyland California, this mini Disney castle includes LEGO pieces in traditional shades of pink, blue and gold. The buildable castle playset also includes a Sleeping Beauty mini-doll, who brings the magic to life in her instantly recognizable pink dress and golden crown."

Buildable castle playset – The Disney Princess construction set is inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Walkthrough attraction in Disneyland California

Faithful details – The castle comes in traditional shades of blue, pink and gold and features the unmistakable turrets and spires

A Sleeping Beauty mini-doll – Princess Aurora, dressed in her iconic pink gown and golden crown, brings the magic to life and encourages creative role play

