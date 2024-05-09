Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Return to Gotham with LEGO's New Batman: The Animated Batmobile Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including the debut of Batman: The Animated Series

Article Summary LEGO launches Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile set, a must-have for Gotham fans.

New set features iconic 11" Batmobile, complete with fully-operational cockpit and features.

Includes dynamic minifigures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and Mr. Freeze based on the animated series.

Available in August 2024 for $59.99, this set promises to bring Batman's animated adventures to life.

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series are in luck as LEGO is taking collectors back to the infamous city of Gotham with a brand new set. We have seen this believed animated world before with LEGO's previous Gotham City Landscape art set. However, this set is not for your walls and puts Batman right into the cockpit of the Batmobile. It looks like Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze are up to no good with this set that comes in at 435 pieces. The set features a fully operational Batmobile that is 11" long and features its design right from the animated series. As for the vehicle itself, collectors can open the cockpit, fitting a single minifigure with a control panel and spinning exhaust flames.

On top of that, the LEGO Minifigures featured their Batman: The Animated Series designs with the Caped Crusader even getting a posed plastic cape for some dynamic bruiting poses. Hopefully, more animated Batman sets are on the way, as there is plenty of villains to showcase in glorious brick form. Collectors will be able to find this set hitting the streets of Gotham in August 2024 for $59.99.

Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze

"This Batman™: The Animated Series™ Batmobile™ toy with super-hero action figures is filled with fun for kids aged 8+. When the day's adventures are over, a revolvable stand lets kids put Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn™ & Mr. Freeze™ (76274) on display for all to admire."

"Bring Batman adventures to life with a buildable LEGO® Batmobile and Batman™, Harley Quinn™ and Mr. Freeze™ minifigures. This LEGO Batman toy has 2 detachable stud launchers on the hood and a cockpit entrance that lifts to reveal a driver's seat and control panel. An exhaust-flame element rotates when the Batmobile moves. Accessories include a hammer, stud launcher and a molded cape for Batman."

