Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Debuts New Masters of the Universe 1/6 Scale Sky Sled

Your Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale collection from Mondo is truly about to hit new heights as the Sky Sled has arrived

Article Summary Mondo unveils 1/6 Scale Masters of the Universe Sky Sled at $395.

Pre-orders for the Timed Edition Sky Sled open until May 17, 2023.

Includes swappable laser and flame effects, plus a removable dragon panel.

Exclusive He-Man and Prince Adam portraits with the Sky Sled purchase.

Mondo is returning to Eternia once again as a brand new 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe Timed Edition release is flying on it. Get ready to speed up your battles against Skeletor as the new Sky Sled 1/6 Scale Vehicle has arrived. That is right, the legendary Master of the Universe ride has been faithfully brought to life with a brand new, highly detailed release. Coming in at 8.5″ tall and 12.5″ long, the Sky Sled will be able to hold a single Masters of the Universe Mondo figure. That is not all, though, as Mondo has added a few accessories for this high-speed 1/6 scale release with a bursting flame effect for the back and a few laser effects. On top of that, a removable side panel is included, along with some extra portraits for Mondo's 1/6 scale He-Man and Prince Adam, allowing his hair to blow freely in the wind. Pre-orders are already live on the Mondo Shop for a mighty $395. This Timed Edition will only stay open until May 17, so get your orders in which you can with the Sky Sled taking flight in November 2024.

Masters of the Universe – Sky Sled 1/6 Scale Vehicle – Timed Edition

"Take to the skies to blast Evil Warriors with the Sky Sled 1/6 Scale Vehicle! When it came time to create our first-ever vehicle, we wanted to honor a classic … upgrading the Sky Sled to a premium ride while remaining true to the design of the original with features like an advanced, sculpted instrument panel and a sculpted dragon livery that can be removed for a look under the hood. The Sky Sled 1/6 Scale Vehicle – Timed Edition comes complete with swappable laser blast effects and a detachable flame exhaust thruster effect. Plus, we've included exclusive He-Man and Prince Adam Sky Sled portraits as a special thank you for investing in our MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 1/6 scale line!"

Sky Sled 1/6 Scale Vehicle – Timed Edition includes:

Sky Sled

Attachable Laser Blasts for Cannons

Attachable Flame for the Exhaust

Removable Left Side Dragon Panel

He-Man Exclusive Sky Sled Portrait

Prince Adam Exclusive Sky Sled Portrait

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!