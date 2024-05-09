Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends Season 2 Clip: Gwimbly's In No Nugget-Kissing Mood
With the hit animated series returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, here's a preview for Michael Cusack's & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 2.
After a series of posts looking at how the April Fool's Day puppet takes matched up with the original episodes, we're back to preview what's to come with the second season of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends. For this go-around, it's a sneak preview of S02E01: "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4K (Anniversary Director's Cut)" – the episode that was originally screened during Adult Swim's April Fool's Day festivities.
In the following clip, Pip and Allan try to broker some peace between Gwimbly and his old boss at the video game company in hopes of getting Gwimbly a new video game. But it doesn't take long before we find ourselves agreeing with Allan – we don't like this guy (or his nuggets), either. Following that clip, we have a look back at two previously-released previews for the second season – with the hit animated series returning with two Season 2 episodes on May 12th:
And here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Smiling Friends Season 2 Set for May 12th: Adult Swim April Fool's Day
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: