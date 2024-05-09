Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Subway Surfers, Subway Surfers Classic, SYBO

Subway Surfers Relaunches Old-School 2012 Design

Subway Surfers is going old-school next week as the game will revert back to its original "classic" form for a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Subway Surfers revives 2012 design for its 12th anniversary on May 13, open until June 2, 2024.

New suite of retro-themed characters introduced, including fan-designed Hammy-Bee.

Subway Surfers Classic celebrates history with Pixel Jake and community favorites.

Player Profiles launch for the first time, allowing progress tracking and social sharing.

SYBO has decided to go back in time a bit with Subway Surfers, as they have relaunched the game with the look of it from 2012. Subway Surfers Classic will launch on May 13 in celebration of the game's 12th anniversary, as you'll be able to play the game in its original form until June 2, 2024. This will give you a chance to try the game out as it was way back in the day, while also having a chance to track and share your progress with other players. There doesn't seem to be any limited-time items or collectibles, it just something fun to do for a month. We have more information on the event for you below, as this will all kick off on Monday.

Subway Surfers Classic

Subway Surfers Classic will introduce a new suite of playable characters – each as an ode to the game's history and community throughout the years, including:

Hammy-Bee: Selected out of more than 700 submissions, Hammy-Bee is the fan-made, winning character of SYBO's Craft-A-Character Competition created by Sarah Bucksey, an animation student at Arts University Bournemouth.

Selected out of more than 700 submissions, Hammy-Bee is the fan-made, winning character of SYBO's Craft-A-Character Competition created by Sarah Bucksey, an animation student at Arts University Bournemouth. Pixel Jake: A nod to games' original art style in line with the update's retro theme.

A nod to games' original art style in line with the update's retro theme. Guard King: A favorite character of Subway Surfers' social media community, who often dominates TikTok and Instagram comment sections.

A favorite character of Subway Surfers' social media community, who often dominates TikTok and Instagram comment sections. Ballerina Tricky: A beloved character of Subway Surfers' most loyal fans, originating from Subway Surfers: The Animated Series.

As part of the update, Subway Surfers will also launch Player Profiles within Subway Surfers for the very first time, a highly requested feature that allows players to easily track and share their progress with others. Since Subway Surfers' fanbase has been screen recording and posting top runs on social media for years, SYBO will now provide the ability to access and customize a shareable overview of their progress directly in-game. Player Profiles are not visible to other players unless fans choose to download and share their performance.

