Shadow & Bone S02 Begins Production; Tan & More Join Cast; Directors

Some great news today for fans of writers, co-showrunners & EPs Eric Heisserer & Daegan Fryklind's series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" novels ("Shadow and Bone" & "Six of Crows"). Netflix announced earlier today that production on the second season was underway, with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Patrick Gibson (The OA), Anna Leong Brophy (Traces), and Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) joining as series regulars. Tan has been tapped for the role of Tolya Yul-Bataar, with Gibson playing Nikolai Lantsov. Leong Brophy will be tackling the role of Tamar Kir-Bataar, while Wolfe is set as Wylan Hendriks. The four are set to join returning stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan (S02 series regular), Calahan Skogman (S02 series regular), and Daisy Head (S02 series regular). The upcoming season will also see Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, and Mairzee Almas directing.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone is executive produced by Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine & Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Loom Studio's Pouya Shahbazian, and Shelley Meals. Now here's a look at the announcement video from earlier today:

✨ new season. new cast. SHADOW AND BONE Season 2 is now in production ✨ pic.twitter.com/VZE2v4EZfZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And to take a trip back in time, here's a look at the official trailer for the first season of Netflix's Shadow & Bone:

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.