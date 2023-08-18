Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, first take, shannon sharpe

Shannon Sharpe Joining Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is joining ESPN First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays to spar with Stephen A. Smith during football season.

Shannon Sharpe is joining THE debate show on ESPN. First Take will star the NFL Hall of Famer on Mondays and Tuesdays to debate Stephen A. Smith on all the previous weekend's football stories. This is after Sharpe left the other big debate show he was a part of, FS1's Undisputed, where he argued with Skip Bayless for years in June. Shannon's podcast Club Shay Shay is also looking for a new home, and I bet dollars to donuts that it ends up at EPSN now. The New York Post reported the hiring.

Personally, I have never been a fan of Shannon Sharpe, both as a player and as a talking head. Moreso as a player, as he routinely torched my Cleveland Browns on a regular basis, so I am biased. Alas, this is one pairing that ESPN will be able to bank on always, and it would not shock me if by the end of the football season, and with all the turnover at the worldwide leader, he is not sparring with Smith on a daily basis going forward.

Shannon Sharpe Was Always Ending Up Here

Shannon Sharpe (born June 26, 1968) is a former American football tight end who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 14 seasons, primarily with the Denver Broncos. Regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, he ranks third in tight end receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was also the first NFL tight end to amass over 10,000 receiving yards. Sharpe played college football at Savannah State University and was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

During his 12 non-consecutive seasons with Denver, he was selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pros and won two consecutive Super Bowl titles. In between his Broncos tenures, Sharpe was a member of the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons, with whom he received an eighth Pro Bowl selection and won a third Super Bowl title. Sharpe retired as the NFL leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by a tight end. In 2011. Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Following his retirement, Sharpe appeared as an analyst for The NFL Today on CBS Sports and co-hosted Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 with Skip Bayless from 2016 to 2023.

