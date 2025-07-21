Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, Shark Week
Shark Week 2025 Night 2 Preview: Sex Battle, Mega Croc & Shark Storm
Here's our Shark Week 2025 Night #2 preview/viewing guide: Great White Sex Battle, Jaws vs Mega Croc & In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm.
Welcome back to our daily preview og what Discovery has going down with Shark Week 2025. Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three new specials, here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming:
- Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;
- How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;
- The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.
- A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.
- Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.
Heading into the second night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, and more for Great White Sex Battle, Jaws vs Mega Croc, and In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm:
Shark Week 2025 Night #2 (Monday, July 21st) Preview
"Great White Sex Battle" (8:00 pm ET/PT): In a "Shark Week" first, male and female great white sharks compete in a series of challenges to determine which sex is the superior predator in the waters off the coast of New Zealand.
"Jaws vs Mega Croc" (9:00 pm ET/PT): Using data gathered in new experiments, Tristan Guttridge, Rosie Moore, and Dr. Sora Kim construct a CGI fight to the death between two of the biggest and baddest apex predators in the water – the Great White Shark and Nile Crocodile.
"In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm" (10:00 pm ET/PT): In the summer of 2024, dozens of cameras capture a rare outbreak of shark attacks along America's Gulf Coast. Told exclusively through first-hand accounts of victims and eyewitnesses, nobody has seen all these perspectives unfold in real time until now.