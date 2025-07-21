Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, Shark Week

Shark Week 2025 Night 2 Preview: Sex Battle, Mega Croc & Shark Storm

Here's our Shark Week 2025 Night #2 preview/viewing guide: Great White Sex Battle, Jaws vs Mega Croc & In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm.

Article Summary Shark Week 2025 Night 2 features three must-see specials with all-new shark action and jaw-dropping footage.

Great White Sex Battle puts male vs. female great whites in wild challenges to see which is the ocean’s top predator.

Jaws vs Mega Croc unleashes a CGI showdown between the mighty great white shark and a massive Nile crocodile.

In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm chronicles real-life shark attack outbreaks along the Gulf Coast in 2024.

Welcome back to our daily preview og what Discovery has going down with Shark Week 2025. Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three new specials, here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming:

Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;

hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners; How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;

The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.

A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.

Heading into the second night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, and more for Great White Sex Battle, Jaws vs Mega Croc, and In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm:

Shark Week 2025 Night #2 (Monday, July 21st) Preview

"Great White Sex Battle" (8:00 pm ET/PT): In a "Shark Week" first, male and female great white sharks compete in a series of challenges to determine which sex is the superior predator in the waters off the coast of New Zealand.

Meet the CHUMSICLE 👅 This frozen solid block of chum was made to test which sex of great white sharks will consume the most! Catch the chumsicle in action during Great White Sex Battle when #SharkWeek returns Sunday on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/1I5emGciBe — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Who really dominates the deep? 🧬 Male and female great white sharks go fin-to-fin in a series of jaw-dropping tests. Don't miss Great White Sex Battle when #SharkWeek returns Sunday on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/5wsWW24WZ2 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Will the males or females have enough confidence to approach this 16-foot great white shark decoy? 🦈 Find out during Great White Sex Battle when #SharkWeek returns Sunday on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/UOKaKmv63x — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

This strong female great white is here to prove who really rules the ocean through her incredible pulling power 💪 Don't miss more shark experiments during Great White Sex Battle when #SharkWeek returns July 20 on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/gFW4gF2wni — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

This ✨girthy✨ female great white shark wasn't afraid to step up to the plate! 👏 Catch more epic female shark moments during Great White Sex Battle when #SharkWeek returns July 20 on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/oP7D7ZaLry — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Jaws vs Mega Croc" (9:00 pm ET/PT): Using data gathered in new experiments, Tristan Guttridge, Rosie Moore, and Dr. Sora Kim construct a CGI fight to the death between two of the biggest and baddest apex predators in the water – the Great White Shark and Nile Crocodile.

"In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm" (10:00 pm ET/PT): In the summer of 2024, dozens of cameras capture a rare outbreak of shark attacks along America's Gulf Coast. Told exclusively through first-hand accounts of victims and eyewitnesses, nobody has seen all these perspectives unfold in real time until now.

First responders rush to the scene after multiple shark attacks strike in one day 🚨 Don't miss In The Eye Of The Storm: Shark Storm TONIGHT at 10p as #SharkWeek continues all week on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/j9vEr8Wnd1 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A shark outbreak shook the Gulf Coast on the 4th of July, and every moment was recorded 🎥 Don't miss In The Eye Of The Storm: Shark Storm when #SharkWeek begins Sunday on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/PRoPyeSRpp — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Shark attacks surged along the Gulf Coast in summer 2024, and it was all caught on camera 📸 Don't miss In The Eye Of The Storm: Shark Storm when #SharkWeek begins this Sunday on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/aO76b4kpko — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

