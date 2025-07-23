Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, Shark Week

Shark Week 2025 Night 4 Preview: Monster Shark, Alien Sharks & More

Discovery's Shark Week 2025 Night #4: Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark & Alien Sharks: Death Down Under.

Article Summary Shark Week 2025 Night 4 features three thrilling specials packed with adventure and science.

Josh Gates dives into true shark crime tales in Expedition Unknown: Shark Files at 8pm ET/PT.

Expedition X hunts a legendary 20-foot monster shark in Malpelo's mysterious waters.

Alien Sharks: Death Down Under explores Australia's unique and venomous shark species.

Welcome back to our daily preview of what Discovery has going down with Shark Week 2025. We've reached the fourth night, with the festivities kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three specials. Here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming) before we take a deep dive into what's hitting screens tonight:

Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;

hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners; How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;

The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.

A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.

Heading into the fourth night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, images, and more for Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark, and Alien Sharks: Death Down Under:

Shark Week 2025 Night #4 (Wednesday, July 23rd) Preview

"Expedition Unknown: Shark Files" (8:00 pm ET/PT): Global adventurer Josh Gates solves some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries of all-time, including the real-life bloody inspiration for the movie Jaws and the gruesome case of the Tiger Shark who vomited an arm while living in captivity and ultimately helped police solve a murder mystery.

Josh tells the shocking story about a tiger shark that helped police solve a gruesome murder…😳 You won't want to miss it — tonight at 8p as #SharkWeek continues all week on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/mqwp0djcNX — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark" (9:00 pm ET/PT): Josh Gates sends Phil Torres and Heather Amaro on their most perilous mission yet – tracking a legendary monster shark that lurks in the eerie waters of Malpelo Island, 300 miles off Colombia's coast. After terrifying footage of this monster is brought to Josh, he sends his fearless team deep into the ocean to unmask the true identity of this 20-foot-long predator.

Think you've seen big sharks before? Think again 😳 Get up close with the Malpelo Monster on Expedition X — Wednesday at 9p during #SharkWeek on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/vxFFWpgXgi — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Heather and Phil take on their riskiest mission yet — tracking a legendary 20-foot shark lurking in the eerie waters off Colombia's Malpelo Island. Don't miss the adventure on Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark when #SharkWeek returns Sunday on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/qnDabYphi1 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Alien Sharks: Death Down Under" (10:00 pm ET/PT): Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante injects himself with shark venom after diving down under into Australia's dangerous waters, home to some of the weirdest, alien-like, and deadly sharks. He hopes this risky and potentially lethal experiment will bypass years of red tape to finally discover the potency of the venomous Port Jackson Shark and Ghost Shark.

After multiple dives, the team finally found a Port Jackson shark, allowing them to move forward with researching how toxic its venom really is 🦈 Don't miss Alien Sharks: Death Down Under tonight at 10p during #SharkWeek on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/EI4eVLIlCO — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!