Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 17 Serves Bite-Sized Slices of Life: Review

This week's episode of Spy x Family "Carry Out the Griffin Plan/Fullmetal Lady/Omelet Rice" was like a 3-in-1 combo of appetizers. Enough to try all the flavors, but definitely leaves you wanting more. Like last week's, it shows little slice-of-life snippets into the lives of some of the characters we have followed so far. It is a very interesting creative choice for the episode that actually fleshes out characters as opposed to feeling like a senseless filler… and we all know about fillers after Shippuden's war, ahem…

At first, I was not too thrilled about the bite-sized, multiple episodes in one. However, that changed quickly as I feel it gives us some insights into characters as it shows the time pass as well. It also could help in giving a more well-rounded view of the world before taking us to the next level with a more concise cast and a better understanding of each player around.

Well, Anya now has a new plan to show Damian a picture of Bond, which backfires and makes Becky fall for Loid instead and take the picture for herself. A bit weird, yes. However, they have made Becky's obsession with romance very clear. That said, she seems too smart for such a young girl at times. I sometimes forget their ages because of it. This episode was a testament to Anya's constant inner battle between her ego and doing good. Her heart is big, but her need for merit is just as significant and man, her inner representation of Damian just made me snort. I think we all can agree that Anya's proficiency in art is as good as with sports and every subject Loid tried with her. But it was because of her that Damian actually won first place.

This episode did make me feel for Damian, though— we finally get to see how hard he actually is on himself. How his outward persona truly differs from how he truly is inward: being too hard on himself trying to gain dad's interest while trying to convince himself it does not matter. I think this will end up being the real reason why he and Anya have the potential to bond. Also, can we discuss Becky and how she won the episode with pure elegance: Becky 1, Henderson 0? I mean, humans are, indeed, animals… even if it is Loid we are talking about. I think we all can agree Loid definitely passes the 2D husbando test. Good taste, Becky. Also, Henderson makes me laugh so much… so uptight.

The following story we go over is about The Handler and a snippet into her days. We get to know the Handler's possible real name, Sylvia Sherwood. Also, how she excels at what she does and how, like Twilight, she has committed to bringing peace. Also, can we talk about how Twilight is now a proud daddy? And too scared to let the handler know she left a tag on her new coat? I mean, we can disguise it as gentleman all we want, but after trying to make it a point that the Fullmetal Lady is just badass, I think Twilight is just terrified of letting her know she made a mistake. Also, was this a way of making it seem Yor has competition and that Twilight is interested in her? I hope not, but I would look forward to a clumsy, silly drama moment.

Last but not least… so Yuri's body is actually nearly indestructible thanks to Yor's cooking when they were growing up? I am truly fascinated by Yor and Yuri. What is wrong with them? They seem so deadly in their secret lives, yet so aloof in their minds. Like, did Yor's cooking actually burnt off their neurons? I know she cared for him growing up, but I would love to see more insight into their real lives outside of the lies they tell society. Also, I am so looking forward to seeing him interact with Anya. Ah, I am so excited about next week's episode of Spy x Family.

