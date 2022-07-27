She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Tatiana Maslany Talks Marvel Studios Series

So remember earlier today when we shared that behind-the-scenes featurette from Marvel Studios for Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? The one that either included a fun easter egg or foreshadowing of the appearance of Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider) into the MCU (you can check it all out now). Well, now you can check out the full featurette for yourselves below to get a better sense of how this series is unlike any that Marvel Studios has unleashed before. And yes, we're all about fourth-wall-breaking…

Now here's a look at Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and more teasing what viewers can expect (and what they'll never see coming) when Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17th:

Now here's a look at the newest trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.