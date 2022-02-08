She-Hulk Director on MCU "Connectedness": "I Hope We Satisfy The Fans"

With the Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke-starring Moon Knight set to premiere on March 30, we're starting to get a bit of a clearer picture of how Disney+ and Marvel Studios is laying out its MCU streaming series. Which means it shouldn't be too long until we get some concrete intel on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk– a show that's been on our radar for a while now. So the last time we checked in, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) was discussing his return as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, a role he first played back in 2008's Edward Norton-starring The Incredible Hulk. This time around, we're learning a little more about the series courtesy of director & executive producer Kat Coiro (Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Speaking with Collider in support of her upcoming Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson-starring feature film Marry Me, Coiro offered some insight into how she ended up helming the MCU series as well as what fans can expect (while looking to avoid any spoiler traps):

On How She Came Aboard "She-Hulk": "I'm a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full-court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he's producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It's never about anybody's ego. It's about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you're really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

On What Coiro Appreciates About The MCU: "I can't say very much about the show, but I'm really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it's an ever-expanding universe. It's almost like an organic being that really responds to what's going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there's a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans."

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.