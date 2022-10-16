She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Debunks Finale Post-Credits Scene Theory

With Disney+ wrapping its latest Marvel TV series in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there was a pretty good chance we would see a credits scene leading up to the next film or show. Throughout the series, we're wrapped with cameos and appearances from Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk (naturally), Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Benedict Wong's Wong. Given the comic and TV series' fourth wall-breaking nature, you know that Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk wasn't going to ignore that. Showrunner Jessica Gao clarified any confusion there would be to the mid-credits scene in "Whose Show Is This?" This is your obvious major spoilers warning.

At the climax of the season finale, we find that Blonsky broke his parole condition that he no longer turns into the Abomination with his inhibitor when he appeared as his alter ego at a speaking engagement for Intelligencia, an incel group. While he swears he never turns into Abomination outside of speaking engagements to wreak havoc, he still turns himself in to accept his penance. In the post-credit scene, we find Wong breaking Emil out of prison by opening a portal into his cell. He asked Wong what took him so long suspecting, "You got sucked into another show, didn't you?" Wong replied, blaming "peak TV" before both go to his home at the Kamar-Taj, packed bags and all. So, wait? Does that mean we should expect Wong back on the streamer sooner rather than later? Maybe, but that's not what Gao and the team were aiming for with that scene.

During She-Hulk, we find that Wong is a TV binger, like the rest of us, and apparently has an HBO Max subscription as he was last watching The Sopranos before Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) proceeds to spoil the David Chase series. "It was just fun because we had this running joke going that he was always watching TV because he was discovering American pop culture late in life; he had a lot to catch up on," Gao told EW, seemingly debunking the online theory that the line was a major MCU easter egg. "So he's just been bingeing all of the prestige television that was available to him."