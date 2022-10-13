That Moment When She-Hulk Became My Favorite MCU Series (SPOILERS)

Here's the thing. I leave the mental heavy lifting to our EiC & MCU point person Kaitlyn Booth when it comes to offering deep dives into writer Jessica Gao & director Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law… and that's not going to change now. And with the season finale, "Whose Show Is This?" having only hit streaming screens a few hours ago, we're also not going to offer any major spoilers or even specific details that could lead to spoilers on the season's storylines. But with that said? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer to discuss THOSE scenes and why they solidified She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as my favorite MCU series to date (yes, that means is bypassed WandaVision and Loki… but it's close)

Wonderfully directed by Coiro and masterfully written by Gao, the season finale put to rest any notion anyone had that the streaming series would take a back seat to the comics when it comes to fourth wall breaking. If Jen can break through the panels on the pages of her comics, then why can't she smash her way through Marvel Studios' Disney+ menu screen in search of answers about her spiraling-out-of-control finale? Well, that's exactly what she did…

And the first place you're going to stop if you're looking for answers about your storylines? The writers' room. And that's where we learn about K.E.V.I.N., because apparently what Jen's going through? "This is the story that K.E.V.I.N. wants." So it's time to talk to K.E.V.I.N., right? Well, apparently, no one gets to see K.E.V.I.N. because his "value is immeasurable" since he runs the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) And then we get the best line of the moment: "I would murder you to protect K.E.V.I.N." Oh, I think it's safe to say that we know where this is going…

I'm a big fan of the nod they give to Disney's NDA (non-disclosure agreement) reputation, which is clearly a much bigger thing to fear than the security at Marvel Studios. And bonus points for the excellent use of Latto's "Big Energy."

And that's when we meet the supposed mastermind behind it all…K.E.V.I.N. First, great lines about Jen needing to transform because it costs too much to keep her in the She-Hulk form, and that it needs to happen off-camera because the show's VFX team has moved onto other projects. Once again, keeping in form with the comic book's reputation for comedically "biting the hand that feeds it" while evolving it for live-action consumption.

That "near perfect" and K.E.V.I.N. leaving it up to the internet to decide which MCU projects weren't that perfect was such a sweet knife-twister on a number of levels. That's when Jen plays upon K.E.V.I.N.'s bit of inferiority complex ("Wait! Who's saying that?") when she mentions that some folks out there believe most MCU films & series pretty much have the same endings. From there, she lays out what the problems are with the finale as it currently stands (no spoilers here)… and even sneak in a question about when we're going to hear about the X-Men in the MCU ("I cannot tell you that"). But before Jen can offer notes about Season 2 (a confirmation?), K.E.V.I.N. reminds her that she "obliterated the thrilling ending K.E.V.I.N. created"…

And that's when Jen reminds K.E.V.I.N. that "smashing things" is at the top of the job description when you're a Hulk. With Bruce (Mark Ruffalo), it's buildings. With Jen, it's the fourth wall, bad endings… and "The Man Without Fear." And with that, Marvel Studios showed me that it has the ability to have a good time in between making some striking societal statements and isn't so "suit & tie" that it can't have a little fun at its own expense. Season 2. Please and thank you.