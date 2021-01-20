She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga

The Walt Disney Company's Investors Event in December 2020 brought a tidal wave of streaming service series announcements from every corner of the Disney+ IP universe ("Star Wars," Marvel Studios, Pixar, etc.) with it. One of the dozens of series that had major casting news to confirm was the live-action She-Hulk, with the 10-episode series welcoming Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) on board as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo (MCU's "Avengers" franchise) reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. With Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leading the writers' room, and Kat Coiro and Anu Valia set to direct the legal comedy, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) is set to join the series as Walters' best friend (though Marvel has declined to comment as of this writing).

During a recent WandaVision media weekend press event for the studio's first live-action entry for the streaming service, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked what viewers' expectations should be when it comes to runtimes for the studio's upcoming slate- including She-Hulk. "Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, 'WandaVision' started that way and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But 'She-Hulk,' for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. 'Loki,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes" (with Moon Knight set to fall in the six, 40-50 minute episode range, and no mention of runtimes for Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, or What If…?).