She-Hulk Showrunner Jessica Gao Promises "A Very Sex-Positive Show"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law prides itself in its identity as Marvel's unique take on the single female lawyer comedy with a superhero spin. Like the inspirations before it in Fox's Ally McBeal and MGM's Legally Blonde (2001), writer/showrunner Jessica Gao promises Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will find similar struggles socially, from dating to an overall acceptance of who she is as a person while juggling her alter ego in the process. It will tackle Jen's contemporary problems in about as normal-ish way as possible as a superhero Disney+ series.

"I've been saying repeatedly that we are a very horny-forward show," Gao said. "We're just all very sex-positive, and so this is a very sex-positive show. And we don't want it to feel like a taboo because this show is supposed to be a well-rounded, realistic portrait of a woman's life — a single, 30-something-year-old woman — and sex is a part of everyone's life. It is basic biology. It is a very normal, healthy part of human beings. We didn't want to feel like we're going to paint a picture of this woman's life, but not that part."

The showrunner explained how She-Hulk will literally smash the MCU sexless wall, along with providing a perspective of what superheroes actually do in between handling major threats. "In Marvel movies, they have other things to worry about — they're trying to save the world, they're trying to save the fate of humanity, so there's not a lot of time to then be like, 'But also, what's happening in the apps?' for them," she adds. "But on our show, because it is showing her daily life, the universe isn't at stake, so that is something that we really wanted to make sure that we focused on. The entire show isn't just about her dating, but it is an aspect of her life." For more on how She-Hulk lives in the modern world with comments from director Kat Coiro, Maslany, and co-star Ginger Gonzaga, you can check out the whole interview from Entertainment Weekly here. The series premieres on Disney+ on August 18th.