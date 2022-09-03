She-Hulk Team on Wong & Abomination's "Shang-Chi" Throwdown Backstory

If there was one major loose thread in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's why Wong (Benedict Wong) and Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination (Tim Roth), were in an underground fighting cage duking it out before shaking hands and escaped in Wong's portal. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally placed proper context to those events in the episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." This is your major spoilers warning.

How She-Hulk Represented Abomination

During the events of the episode, Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), reluctantly agrees to represent Emil for his parole in her first superhero case despite his past with her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) during the events of 2008's Incredible Hulk (when Edward Norton played the title role). Emil, who can change to Abomination at will, swears to be reformed, largely lives his life as a pacifist, and engaged in polyamorous relationships. When it was discovered during the parole hearing that Emil was fighting Wong in the underground fighting cage, he swears it was against his will, and it's up to Wong to corroborate his story.

After their battle, Emil said he should still be considered for parole since he returned of his own free will. Wong explained to the parole board that recruiting Abomination for the fight was part of his path to becoming "Sorcerer Supreme." "We asked the question [why the two fought]," showrunner Jessica Gao told Entertainment Weekly. "The answer was given to us." "We were filming, and 'Shang-Chi' was still being edited, so we were sent some of that footage, and it was part of the setup of Abomination for us," director Kat Coiro added. "It was always planned, and it seems so complicated now when I'm talking about it, but when we were in the moment, it all felt very organic. What's so cool about this [show] is that you are in a superhuman law division, and so the possibilities of every single MCU character coming through those doors are endless because it's not just like, 'What cameo can we throw in?' It's, 'What superhero needs legal help?'"

For more on Gao talking about Wong's involvement in the show, you can check out the full interview here. New episodes of She-Hulk stream Thursdays on Disney+.