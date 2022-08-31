She-Hulk: Attorney at Law E03 Preview: Look, It Wasn't Blonsky's Fault

Two episodes in… are we enjoying Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Oh, most definitely, with Maslany rivaling Ryan Reynolds in the fourth-wall-breaking department and a series that (so far) has found a nice balance between the comedy and the drama. And then the news hit that singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion would be making an appearance in the series, which jacked up our excitement levels to the power of ten. So with the hope that this week's episode is the one, we have a preview of the Kat Coiro-directed, Francesca Gailes & Jacqueline J. Gailes-written third episode.

In the following clip, Blonsky (Tim Roth) explains to Jen (Maslany) that his escaping wasn't his fault, leading Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to none other than… yup, Wong (Benedict Wong). Looks like things are about to get a little mystical:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.