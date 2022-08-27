She-Hulk: Before Tatiana Maslany, We (Almost) Had… Brigitte Nielsen?

Before we had the current incarnation of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany on Disney+, the superhero and her alter ego Jennifer Walters almost made her live-action debut in the 1990s with model-turned-actress Brigitte Nielsen in the role. Best Movies Never Made shared the promotional stills of the star in costume when Roger Corman's New World International owned the producing rights for the IP, based on the Marvel Comic created by Stan Lee and John Buscema.

The She-Hulk Film That Never Was Starring Brigitte Nielsen

The promotional stills highlighted her green costume and highlights. Coincidentally, the Red Sonja star was supposed to make her character debut in the 1990 TV movie The Death of the Incredible Hulk, which would have seen her presumably interact with Bill Bixby's David Banner and Lou Ferrigno's Hulk, which didn't pan out when ABC had plans for her spinoff TV series. When that didn't materialize, New World Pictures enlisted Larry Cohen (It's Alive) to direct the film. The stills shot failed to attract any investors to the project and the rest was history.

Nielsen made her theatrical debut in the 1985 film starring opposite of Arnold Schwarzenegger, playing off of his fame as Conan the Barbarian. Despite existing both Conan and Red Sonja existing in the same universe from creator Robert E. Howard, Schwarzenegger played Kalidor in the Richard Fleischer film. Coincidentally, Fleischer also directed 1984's Conan the Destroyer. Nielsen would also star in Rocky IV as Ludmilla, the wife of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), and reprised her in 2018's Creed II. She remained active playing a variety of film roles before taking a break in 2000 and becoming active again in 2007. Nielsen was also in the indie film The Experience and currently stars in the Netflix series The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!), playing the Anubis Queen.