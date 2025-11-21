Sheriff Country: Check Out Our S01E06: "Exit Interview" Preview

Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Mickey & Wes search for the truth behind a death that hits Edgewater in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country S01E06: "Exit Interview."

On tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, a murder investigation strikes at the heart of Edgewater, with both Mickey (Baccarin) and Wes (W. Earl Brown) racing the clock to uncover the truth. With that in mind, we have an update preview for S01E06: "Exit Interview" that includes an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek. In addition, we have overviews and image galleries for S01E07: "Glory Days" (Dec. 5th), S01E08: "Death & Taxes" (Dec. 12th), and S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1" (Dec. 19th).

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 6-9 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 6 "Exit Interview" – When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Sheriff Mickey Fox and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater. Meanwhile, Wes risks everything to uncover the truth about the murder. "Fire Country" star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Written by Heather Robb & Matt Lopez and directed by Holly Dale.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 7 "Glory Days" – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies, and abuse of power at the school. Directed by Holly Dale and written by Mark Wilding.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

