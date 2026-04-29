Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: one night only

One Night Only: Official Trailer, Poster, Images, Summary Released

Universal has released the official trailer, poster, images, and summary for the upcoming romantic comedy, One Night Only.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled the official One Night Only trailer, kicking off the studio’s push for the August 7, 2026 release.

The One Night Only footage first screened at CinemaCon and offers a first real look at Universal’s new romantic comedy.

One Night Only stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner as two strangers crossing paths in a heightened New York City.

Will Gluck directs One Night Only, an original rom-com that aims to bring a fresh, modern spark to the genre.

It seems like every other month or year, someone in the industry claims the romantic comedy is officially dying, but this movie is going to be the one to revive it. Like most genres, the romantic comedy underwent a change, and it wasn't so much that people weren't interested anymore as that audiences expected more. You couldn't get away with half-assing it; you had to try, and some people saw audiences raising their standards as the death of the genre. Universal is looking to fill one of the months when not much usually comes out with a romantic comedy, One Night Only. We first saw some footage from this at CinemaCon, and this appears to be either the same trailer or very close to it. In terms of story, it doesn't look like anything special, but execution is everything these days, so we'll see what happens. Universal also released a poster, images, and a one-pager with a summary, cast, and crew details.

One Night Only: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

What if one messy night turns out to be the best thing that ever happened to you?

This summer, Will Gluck, the filmmaker of Anyone but You and Easy A, celebrates modern romantic comedy on the big screen with a fresh, witty, swoony original film about searching for love on the least romantic night of the year.

Academy Award® nominee Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown, Top Gun: Maverick) and BAFTA nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts franchise) star as Allie and Owen, two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex.

Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.

The film's electrifying cast includes Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), indie pop sensation King Princess (Nine Perfect Strangers), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Ziwe (Baited with Ziwe), and screen legends Molly Ringwald and Levar Burton.

One Night Only is co-written, directed and produced by Will Gluck, based on a script from Travis Braun. The film is produced by Will Gluck through his company Olive Bridge Entertainment, and by Olive Bridge VP Jacqueline Monetta (exec producer, Anyone but You). It will be released in theaters in August 7, 2026.

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