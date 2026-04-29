Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Pillsbury, snickers

Nerdy Food: Pillsbury Adds Snickers Ready-To-Bake Cookie

Snickers Cookie Dough is a new option from Pillsbury that lets you make cookies or eat the dough that tastes like a Snickers bar

Article Summary Pillsbury and Mars team up on Snickers ready-to-bake cookie dough, turning the classic candy bar into a chewy cookie.

Each pack makes 12 big Snickers cookies loaded with chocolate, peanuts, and caramel-inspired candy bar pieces.

The Snickers cookie dough is safe to eat raw, giving fans a bake-or-snack option for dessert, parties, or late nights.

Made with real chocolate and real peanuts, Pillsbury’s Snickers cookie dough skips high fructose corn syrup.

General Mills has teamed with Mars to bring a special nerdy treat in the form of Snickers Cookie Dough. This is literally what would happen if you took a Snickers bar and turned it into a cookie, as they have made an edible pack of dough that can make up to 12 big cookies, or be eaten by itself as a treat to yourself. It's the perfect nerdy food to snack on for whatever you're sitting around doing, while also giving you the chance to make a different kind of cookie. We have more details about it below from the company.

Make Cookies That Taste Like a Candy Bar With Snickers Cookie Dough

It's the best of both worlds in every bite with Pillsbury Eat or Bake Cookie Dough made with Snickers bar pieces. Sink your teeth into warm, gooey cookies packed with chunks of chocolatey, nutty, caramelly Snickers goodness. This premade dough is made with real chocolate and real peanuts and has no high fructose corn syrup. Serve cookies warm from the oven or eat this cookie dough raw (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal). Anytime is the perfect time to enjoy Pillsbury cookies made with delicious Snickers bar bits. Just follow the package directions to heat your oven, place the dough on a cookie sheet, and bake – then cool the cookies and enjoy! Keep this cookie dough in the refrigerator for a quick, easy, and yummy dessert, after-school snack, or late-night treat the whole family can enjoy. Makes 12 big cookies. At Pillsbury, we strive to make home-baked moments extra special through our products and recipes, which help make cooking and baking easy and convenient for even the busiest families.

Bake this premade cookie dough and serve soft, chewy, and delicious cookies with crunchy Snickers bar pieces. Made with real chocolate and real peanuts, and without high fructose corn syrup. There's no mixing or measuring; Simply follow the package directions to heat, place, and bake for warm cookies in minutes. If you don't feel like baking, this cookie dough is safe to eat raw (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal). These cookies make a sweet everyday snack, party treats, or tasty addition to your dessert bar. Beyond cookie dough, let Pillsbury make all your baking more convenient with crescent rolls, cinnamon rolls, biscuits, pie crusts, and more

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