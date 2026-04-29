Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Pillsbury, snickers
Nerdy Food: Pillsbury Adds Snickers Ready-To-Bake Cookie
Snickers Cookie Dough is a new option from Pillsbury that lets you make cookies or eat the dough that tastes like a Snickers bar
Article Summary
- Pillsbury and Mars team up on Snickers ready-to-bake cookie dough, turning the classic candy bar into a chewy cookie.
- Each pack makes 12 big Snickers cookies loaded with chocolate, peanuts, and caramel-inspired candy bar pieces.
- The Snickers cookie dough is safe to eat raw, giving fans a bake-or-snack option for dessert, parties, or late nights.
- Made with real chocolate and real peanuts, Pillsbury’s Snickers cookie dough skips high fructose corn syrup.
General Mills has teamed with Mars to bring a special nerdy treat in the form of Snickers Cookie Dough. This is literally what would happen if you took a Snickers bar and turned it into a cookie, as they have made an edible pack of dough that can make up to 12 big cookies, or be eaten by itself as a treat to yourself. It's the perfect nerdy food to snack on for whatever you're sitting around doing, while also giving you the chance to make a different kind of cookie. We have more details about it below from the company.
Make Cookies That Taste Like a Candy Bar With Snickers Cookie Dough
Bake this premade cookie dough and serve soft, chewy, and delicious cookies with crunchy Snickers bar pieces. Made with real chocolate and real peanuts, and without high fructose corn syrup. There's no mixing or measuring; Simply follow the package directions to heat, place, and bake for warm cookies in minutes. If you don't feel like baking, this cookie dough is safe to eat raw (look for our "safe to eat raw" seal). These cookies make a sweet everyday snack, party treats, or tasty addition to your dessert bar. Beyond cookie dough, let Pillsbury make all your baking more convenient with crescent rolls, cinnamon rolls, biscuits, pie crusts, and more