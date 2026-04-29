Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run: New Gameplay Trailer Confirms June 2026 Launch

Play By Play Studios dropped a new gameplay trailer for NBA The Run, showing off more of the 3-v-3 streetball action ahead of its June 2026 launch

Article Summary NBA The Run gameplay trailer confirms a June 2026 launch, spotlighting its fast-paced 3v3 streetball action.

Play By Play Studios showcases NBA stars battling on iconic courts in a streetball-style tournament around the world.

NBA The Run launches with Knockout Squads, Knockout Solos, and Knockout Friends for solo, co-op, and PvP play.

More than 30 NBA stars and five streetball legends join responsive online matches powered by rollback netcode.

Play By Play Studios dropped a new gameplay trailer for NBA The Run, confirming the game will be released this Summer. The trailer, which you can check out above, gives a better look at the 3-v-3 game featuring NBA superstars from almost every team in the league, playing as if the game were strictly streetball at some iconic locations and other fun courts. We have more details about the game for you here, as the game will be released sometime in June 2026 for PC and consoles.

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At the heart of NBA The Run is the Run the World Tournament, a four-round Knockout tournament where teams of three will be going head-to-head on iconic streetball courts around the world. Each tournament ends with a championship game at one of four specially designated finals courts, where you'll square off for the Run the World trophy and the ultimate bragging rights. There are three game modes coming at launch, including:

Knockout Squads – Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition.

– Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition. Knockout Solos – Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three.

– Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three. Knockout Friends – Your own Private Tournament. Play alone against the AI, crew up w/ friends against the AI, or go head-to-head against anyone you want to invite in (up to 48 players at Launch).

At launch, players will take to the courts as one of 30+ NBA stars, along with 5 fictional streetball legends, each with different playstyles, and each uniquely handcrafted and stylized. Gameplay is fast, fluid, and responsive, powered by true rollback netcode, ensuring every crossover, dive for loose ball, and alley-oop syncs simultaneously for every player in a seamless online experience.

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