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Bob's Burgers Season 16 Finale Overview & Image Galleries Released

With the season finale set for May 17th, here's a look at Bob's Burgers S16E014: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" and S16E15: "Smellbound."

Article Summary Bob's Burgers Season 16 finale lands May 17, with early details on Episode 14, "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)."

Episode 14 sees Bob stuck with Hugo, while Tina is trusted with something close to Jimmy Junior's heart.

Bob's Burgers Episode 15, "Smellbound," follows Tina, Gene, and Louise tackling a stink threatening a town tradition.

The roundup also revisits Season 16 Episodes 12 and 13, "Children of the Carn" and "Driving Miss Ragey."

With a new episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 16 set to hit this weekend, we've got an early look at what's ahead with the season finale on May 17th. Previously, we passed along overviews and images for S16E12: "Children of the Carn" and S16E13: "Driving Miss Ragey." Now, we've added the same for the two-episode season wrap-up, S16E014: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" and S16E15: "Smellbound" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Previews: Overviews, Images & More!

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 12: "Children of the Carn" – The kids return to Carniapolis to help an ex-carnie restart what they think is an innocent prank-war. Teddy sees his therapist at Bob's.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 13: "Driving Miss Ragey" – Nat, the limo driver, helps Linda with her road rage. Meanwhile, the kids and Bob discover both the joys and the risk involved in riding a mattress down the stairs.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" – Bob is forced to spend time with one of his least favorite people, while Tina is entrusted with something very close to Jimmy Junior's heart.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 15: "Smellbound" – When a horrible smell threatens to cancel one of the kids' favorite town traditions, Tina, Gene, and Louise decide to try and get rid of the smell themselves.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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