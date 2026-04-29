Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures, TTRPG

Star Trek Adventures Reveals New Allies and Adversaries Sourcebook

Star Trek Adventures has a new Sourcebook on the way: Allies and Adversaries will expand many of the alien races we already know when it launches in July 2026.

Article Summary Modiphius opens pre-orders for the Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Allies and Adversaries Sourcebook at $55.

The new Star Trek sourcebook expands factions and species beyond the Species Sourcebook with fresh campaign options.

Gamemasters get guidance for building allies, adversaries, balanced encounters, and stronger Star Trek stories.

The 128-page hardcover includes NPC stats, major factions, galaxy creatures, and rules to create original threats.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed the next addition coming to Star Trek Adventures Second Edition, as you can now pre-order the Allies and Adversaries Sourcebook. This book really opens the door to many of the alien races that we already know in the galaxy by expanding on them in various ways, as well as adding a few new options that weren't included in the previous Species Sourcebook. We have more details of what you can expect to see in the book from the team below, as it's currently up for pre-order for $55, set to launch in July 2026.

Star Trek Adventures Expands The Galaxy Once Again With Allies and Adversaries

This Allies and Adversaries Sourcebook enables Star Trek Adventures gamemasters to learn more about beings present in the Star Trek Galaxy and bring them to life in missions and campaigns. Use this supplement to create, modify, and use interesting and cunning allies and adversaries, and collaboratively tell dramatic and engaging stories with your players, in your very own Star Trek-style episode or ongoing series! The 128-page full-color, hardcover Allies and Adversaries Sourcebook features:

Guidance on NPCs and their uses, expanding on the content found in the core rulebook, as well as advice on using NPCs as allies, including ideas on balancing conflicts and encounters to give your crew challenging and satisfying experiences.

Information on many factions, including the Borg Collective, the Breen, the Cardassian Union, the Dominion, the Gorn Hegemony, the Orion Syndicate, the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Star Empire, the Tholians, and much more.

Game statistics for dozens of Minor, Notable, and Major NPCs among the various species and factions covered in this sourcebook.

Game statistics for a selection of creatures found throughout the Star Trek Galaxy, as well as rules and guidance on how to create your own original creatures for use in your missions and campaigns.

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