Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Returning Favorites, Season 2 Ideas & Much More

Scrubs star Eddie Leavy on which of the original cast he hopes to share scenes with if Season 2 happens, an A.P. Bio crossover, and more.

Article Summary Scrubs star Eddie Leavy says Christa Miller tops his wish list, calling a scene with the actress a dream.

Leavy hopes Scrubs Season 2 brings back Ken Jenkins’ Dr. Kelso and expands standout newcomers like Nurse Dubois.

The Scrubs revival’s nine-episode run left little room, and Leavy says 13 to 22 episodes could better balance old and new.

Leavy also pitches an A.P. Bio crossover with Sara Arambulo and loves the idea of Raffi joining Janitor’s Brain Trust.

The revival season of Scrubs provided a golden opportunity for a new generation of fans to experience what fans of the original 2001 series did for the better part of nine seasons, but in the far more condensed nine episodes in the current streaming era, even when it's on a network platform like ABC. Just as showrunner Aseem Batra did everything she could to reestablish the original core trio of Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, she also had to balance space for the new interns, and holdover favorites to make the most of their short time for the Bill Lawrence-created series, like Judy Reyes, John C McGinley, Phill Lewis, Robert Maschio, Neill Flynn, and Christa Miller. As far as new additions go, like Eddie Leavy, who plays Sacred Heart's IT specialist Raffi, beggars can't be choosers, and you have to make the most of your time as he's shared screen with the main trio. The A.P. Bio star spoke to Bleeding Cool about who else of the Scrubs originals he would have loved to share a scene with, who he hopes to see next season should ABC make it a reality, and discussed the possibilities if we get another season with more than just nine episodes.

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Christa Miller, Who He Wants to See from 'A.P. Bio' on Scrubs, and More

BC: Some of the other OGs you have there are Christa, John, Phill, Robert, and Neil. Was there any one of them you'd love to have filmed a scene with?

Leavy: Any of them would be amazing. They're such a part of television history. I love Shrinking, so working with Christa would be awesome. Sharing the screen with her would be such a dream, and obviously, her on the original Scrubs was just…Jordan is such a great character, but any of them I would love to work with.

As far as season two, are there other favorites you want to see come back, or someone who came back this season you hope to see more of?

Ken Jenkins, who plays Dr. Kelso, I would love to see him back…I think fans really wanted to see him in this season and it would be great to see him in this modern-day Scrubs world since his retirement [in season seven], but I think in this show, there are so many characters that we've seen glimmers of, so I think they've built the world so much. I'm excited to see where these new established characters go, like Michael James Scott, who plays Nurse Francois Dubois, is like one of my favorite people in the cast, and anytime he's on the screen, I'm like, "Oh, we need more! We needed more!" Obviously, I would love to see more of Raffi and see what other situations I could put him in.

Yeah, and when I saw that they only had nine episodes to fill up so much time, and the thing that made Scrubs work so much was the ability to take advantage of that network time space, and to find that it's caught in that streamer frame that seems kind of underwhelming. At the same time, I know you guys must put your best foot forward and everything. One thing I want to have seen is more shared space between the characters. So, as far as familiar faces go, do you think there's a chance we could see some of your friends from, say, A.P. Bio, or perhaps you hope we can see you reunite with Sara Arambulo for Scrubs season two?

Oh my gosh! Well, number one, always shout out to Sara Arambulo; we just celebrated her birthday, so happy birthday to her. Oh my god, if Saraa joined Scrubs (next season), I think I would combust. I don't know if I would even make it to the set that day, because I would be so excited. I have that shared connection with Aseem [Batra], who worked on AP bio. Yes, put Saraa Arambulo in everything and anything, and it would make me the happiest person in the world.

What you said about just needing more time, I think what is so great about the 22-episode model is that you have so many more episodes to weave these characters in and out of. I think Zach said in one of the Scrubs Q&A that he would love to do 22 episodes, which is pretty rare in 2026 for television. I know a lot of shows don't do that, but if we were to get a season two, even if we got to do maybe 13, 15, or some other higher episode count, I think the writers would be able to find that balance of having the OG characters that everyone loves mixed in situations with these new characters that they've established this past season.

When I think about the potential this season brought out, I see the ideas here just waiting to be expanded upon. For example, in the season finale, we saw Neil Flynn's Janitor come back, and one of the recurring bits he had was the "Brain trust," and I would have loved to see Raffi in this new "Brain trust" all with his son, Maintenance Guy, and you all cooking up new schemes. That would have been awesome.

Yes, oh my gosh! Let's manifest.

All 10 seasons of Scrubs are available to stream on Hulu.

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