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Masters of the Universe: Heroes & Villains Featurettes Released

Two new featurettes on the heroes and villains of Masters of the Universe have been released, with some new looks at characters.

Article Summary Two new Masters of the Universe featurettes spotlight the heroes and villains, with fresh looks at He-Man and Skeletor.

The Masters of the Universe previews highlight key characters including Teela, Trap Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Man-At-Arms, and more.

Early footage suggests Masters of the Universe balances Eternia action with Earth backstory in a way that actually works.

Masters of the Universe is shaping up as a faithful crowd-pleaser, with strong character designs and a June 5 release date.

Masters of the Universe has two new featurettes out, one focusing on the villains and one on the heroes of the new film. The highly anticipated film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Needs To Open Tomorrow

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after how they were burned in 1987. Still, it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually tied it correctly into Adam's history, so I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the characters' looks, and even Skeletor sounds pretty great. That Trap Jaw scene though. Man, I cannot wait for this.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

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