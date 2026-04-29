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SNL UK Cast, Host Aimee Lou Wood Check In From Table Read

Here's a look at the Saturday Night Live UK cast and SNL UK host Aimee Lou Wood checking in from the table read for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL UK host Aimee Lou Wood and the cast check in from the table read as preparations begin for this weekend’s show.

A new SNL UK midweek sketch has Wood confronting cast members after her recent teeth joke controversy sparked backlash.

Celeste Dring, Al Nash, Ayoade Bamgboye, and Paddy Young join Wood in a direct, self-aware SNL UK setup.

For added SNL UK context, the latest cold open targeted Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson in a sharp game show parody.

We've got a double dose of Saturday Night Live this weekend. Over here, Olivia Rodrigo is SNL's host and musical guest. Meanwhile, SNL UK has Aimee Lou Wood hosting, with musical guest Meek. After getting the SNL UK Midweek Sketch earlier today (more on that below), Wood and some of the SNL UK cast got down to the business at hand – and we're getting a look.

Here's a look at Wood and the SNL cast during today's table read:

After the drama that went down between The White Lotus star and how she was depicted in an SNL sketch that imagined what HBO's hit series would be like in Donald Trump's universe ("The White POTUS," which you can check out above), we were curious to see how the week would kick off for Wood. How they approached it was direct and in-your-face – and pretty great. Looking for a fresh start with the UK version of the show, Wood finds SNL UK cast members Celeste Dring, Al Nash, and Ayoade Bamgboye with their hands hiding their mouths. "Have you guys got fake teeth in…?" Wood asks, assuming that she was the victim of another joke about her teeth. "Oh wow. This is all one big setup to humiliate me again. I thought SNL UK would be different," Wood says in frustration, before realizing the real reason they were hiding their mouths. Here's a clue: SNL UK cast member Paddy Young didn't need to bother…

SNL UK Cold Open Takes on PM Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

After taking a well-deserved break last weekend, Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight with SNL UK host Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood) and musical guest Foo Fighters. Of course, a new show means a new cold open – and if you were betting on George Fouracres's UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer being in the spotlight once again, you would be right (and hopefully making a couple of bucks along the way. During this go-around, Starmer is a contestant on Who Wants to Remain a Millionaire?, hosted by "fake farmer and real a**hole" Jeremy Clarkson (Al Nash).

In the satirical take on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Clarkson hit Stermer with the following question: "Is it ever a good idea to give Peter Mandelson a job?" His possible answers were: "A: No; B: Of course, not; C: Not in a million years; D: Yes." Starmer has been called out – in some instances, calls for him to step down – and has found himself having to answer for choosing Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to the U.S. Mandelson had a long-running friendship and social relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, with reports having surfaced over the past week that Mandelson was appointed ambassador despite red flags about his selection being raised.

Clearly befuddled about what the right choice should be, Starmer goes for the 50/50 play – reducing his choices to "C: Not in a million years, and D: Yes." Still stymied about what the right choice is, the prime minister calls a friend for help. Want to guess who that friend was? Yup, "pedophile adjacent Bond villain" Mandelson (Larry Dean), shown adorning a dressing gown with a "JE" monogram while bathed in red light. "Give me a job? I'd be careful if I were you," Mandelson warns Starmer. So, in the end, and with some serious prodding from Clarkson, Starmer makes his decision. We think you can figure out which Direction he went before SNL UK kicked off…

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