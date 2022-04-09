Shrinking: Christa Miller Joins Jason Segel, AppleTV+ Comedy Series

Shrinking added Scrubs and Head of the Class star Christa Miller to its cast for the AppleTV+ 10-episode comedy series, which stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams. The series is executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso co-creator/EP Bill Lawrence, writer-producer Brett Goldstein, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer.

The series follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives — including his own. Miller will play Liz, Jimmy's next door neighbor who has become a mother figure to his daughter. A recent empty nester, she is always there for Jimmy's family even as she embarks on a journey to figure out the next chapter of her own life. Ford plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to earth, sharp as a tack "blue collar shrink," blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Brothers Television and Lawrence's studio-based Doozer Productions. James Ponsoldt will direct multiple episodes, including the first and also co-executive producer. Miller, who's married to Lawrence, had her breakout role on the ABC sitcom The Drew Carey Show. She also starred in several of his created series including Scrubs, Cougar Town, the animated Clone High, and the HBO Max reboot of Head of the Class where she played Principal Maris. She also appeared in the ABC shows Private Practice and Whiskey Cavalier, the CBS procedural CSI: Miami, Universal's Breaking In, the indie film Hot Air, and NBC's Undateable. | Deadline Hollywood.