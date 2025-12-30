Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Shrinking

Shrinking Season 3 Official Trailer: It's About Moving On, Together

Returning on January 28th, here's the official trailer for Apple TV and Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein & Jason Segel's Shrinking Season 3.

We've been saying that heading into New Year's Eve, 2026, is going to be a special year for new and returning television series – a golden year. Earlier today, Apple TV released the official trailer for the third season of one of those series that's going to help pave the way. Created by Emmy Award-winners Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Emmy Award-nominee Jason Segel, and starring Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, Shrinking is set to return globally with a one-hour season premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28th (followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026) on Apple TV. You can check out our best look yet at what's to come above, and we have a Season 3 image gallery waiting for you below.

The streaming series follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own. Along with Segel and Ford, Apple TV's Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. In addition to the ensemble cast, the third season brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award-winning activist Michael J. Fox.

Apple TV's Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black, and Bill Posley executive produce. The first two seasons of the streaming series are now available to stream on Apple TV.

