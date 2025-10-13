Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged:

Shyamalan, Falchuk, Mattel Set for Magic 8 Ball Show? Yes, Definitely

Director M. Night Shyamalan, writer Brad Falchuk, and producer Mattel are collaborating on a series based around the Magic 8 Ball.

We're guessing that when director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, The Village, Trap), writer Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story), and Mattel asked the Magic 8 Ball if they should collaborate on a series based on the Magic 8 Ball, the response was, "Yes, Definitely," because it looks like that's what we're getting. The scripted, live-action series is co-created by Shyamalan and Falchuk, with the duo set to direct and write the pilot, respectively (with Mattel producing).

Shyamalan dropped the news on social media earlier today, sharing a look at the cover page to the pilot script: "Magic 8 Ball Season 1 'Pilot.'" Along with the image, he wrote for the caption, "Been working on this for a couple years… Who's in? (along with the hashtag, "#ItIsCertain" (a reference to one of the Magic 8 Ball's various responses). As for who has been tapped to star, who will distribute, and what network/streamer the series could land on, it looks like we might have to "Ask Again Later."

Magic 8 Ball
Image: LOS ANGELES – APR 9: M. Night Shyamalan at the Warner Brothers CinemaCon Press Line at the Caesar's Palace Theatre on April 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com); Man holding magic eight ball indoors, closeup (New Africa/Shutterstock.com)

As we just mentioned, details on the series are unknown at this point. That said, the Magic 8 Ball could be the linking device for an anthology series, if that's the approach that they want to take. Personally, something involving a cursed Magic 8 Ball could be kinds cool, allowing for an anthology approach where the nearly 80-year-old toy would serve as the basis for an overarching storyline (like how the antiques shop was the linking device in the "Friday the 13th" television series). Here's a look at the Instagram post from Shyamalan and Mattel that hit on Monday morning:

