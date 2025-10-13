Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Magic 8 Ball

Shyamalan, Falchuk, Mattel Set for Magic 8 Ball Show? Yes, Definitely

Director M. Night Shyamalan, writer Brad Falchuk, and producer Mattel are collaborating on a series based around the Magic 8 Ball.

We're guessing that when director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, The Village, Trap), writer Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story), and Mattel asked the Magic 8 Ball if they should collaborate on a series based on the Magic 8 Ball, the response was, "Yes, Definitely," because it looks like that's what we're getting. The scripted, live-action series is co-created by Shyamalan and Falchuk, with the duo set to direct and write the pilot, respectively (with Mattel producing).

Shyamalan dropped the news on social media earlier today, sharing a look at the cover page to the pilot script: "Magic 8 Ball Season 1 'Pilot.'" Along with the image, he wrote for the caption, "Been working on this for a couple years… Who's in? (along with the hashtag, "#ItIsCertain" (a reference to one of the Magic 8 Ball's various responses). As for who has been tapped to star, who will distribute, and what network/streamer the series could land on, it looks like we might have to "Ask Again Later."

As we just mentioned, details on the series are unknown at this point. That said, the Magic 8 Ball could be the linking device for an anthology series, if that's the approach that they want to take. Personally, something involving a cursed Magic 8 Ball could be kinds cool, allowing for an anthology approach where the nearly 80-year-old toy would serve as the basis for an overarching storyline (like how the antiques shop was the linking device in the "Friday the 13th" television series). Here's a look at the Instagram post from Shyamalan and Mattel that hit on Monday morning:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!