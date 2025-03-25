Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest, Side Quest

Side Quest: Here's Our Exclusive Clip From the "Mythic Quest" Spinoff

Esai Morales conducts some musical magic in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest" spinoff series Side Quest Episode 3: "Fugue."

We know what you're thinking. With Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest wrapping up its season run this Wednesday, you're wondering how you're going to deal with the wait until the hit streaming series returns. Thankfully, Apple TV+ feels your pain and has something ready to go on March 26th to help with all of that. Stemming from the same folks who brought you the main series, all four episodes of the all-new anthology series Side Quest will be ready for you to check out. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. To help set the mood, we have an exclusive clip from Esai Morales-starring Episode 3: "Fugue," as a young cellist joins a touring video game orchestra – only to discover what happens when your dream job becomes a nightmare.

The series stars McElhenney, Morales, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Shalita Grant, and many more in major roles across each installment of the series. Now, here's an exclusive clip from the season's third episode, "Fugue":

And here's a look back at the previously released image gallery for Side Quest:

With both series produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft, Mythic Quest is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. In addition, Side Quest is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, with Rob McElhenney, Ganz, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

