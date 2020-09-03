Silk: Sony, Phil Lord & Chris Miller Teaming for Live-Action Series

Looks like Sony is looking to the Spider-Man universe for a live-action series, and they have Cindy Moon aka Silk in their sights. Reports are that Lauren Moon (Good Trouble, Atypical) is in talks to pen the script, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller executive producing under their Lord Miller production banner alongside former Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television will produce, with no network or streaming service officially attached (though Variety reports from sources that Amazon is in talks for the project). At the time of initial reporting, representatives for Sony, Moon, Lord Miller, Pascal, and Amazon declined to comment.

First introduced in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Cindy Moon aka Silk is a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. Moon possesses the ability to move an increased speed, shoot webbing from her fingertips, and have her own heightened spider-sense she calls "Silk Sense" (and was portrayed by Tiffany Espensen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming). If or how this project would impact the previously-announced in-development feature films (a standalone as well as a female-led spinoff of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse focusing on Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Woman).

Sony's Silk series would join a constantly-shifting Marvel live-action landscape, and it seems for as many series as we've seen go away (Netflix's MU series, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Runaways, and more) there's just as many on the way. Disney+ has a line-up that includes (or will include after production delays) The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye. On the Hulu side of the Disney-verse, live-action series Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are also on tap. This project is expected to be the first of several as part of Lord and Miller's overall deal with Sony, with the duo also able to develop projects for other networks, cable, and streaming platforms, as well as develop and produce other writers' projects.