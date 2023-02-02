Silk: Spider Society "Huge Focus"; More on Amazon/Sony Marvel Deal Katherine Pope, Sony Pictures TV Studios President, discussed Silk: Spider Society and Amazon & Sony's Marvel series universe expanding.

In November 2022, Amazon and Sony made some major waves when they announced a deal to develop multiple series for MGM+ and Prime Video based on the Marvel characters that Sony has the rights to use. And with that news came the word of the deal's first project: Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). In a wide-ranging interview covering a number of topics, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, was asked about the universe of shows and how quickly viewers can expect to learn of more titles under the deal.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular," Pope shared. "I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on 'Silk.' She's just brilliant and a total pro." When it comes to rolling out additional series, Pope explains that it's important for the film & streaming series sides to be on the same page. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman & Sanford Panitch and the motion picture group to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level," the SPTV Studios President added. "Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig. I love this character, and working with [Phil Lord] & [Christopher Miller] is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, [Sony Pictures TV] & my new creative home [Amazon Studios] for the opportunity to tell the story of [Marvel's] Cindy Moon/Silk," Kang wrote as the caption to her post addressing the news shortly after it was first announced:

Based on Dan Slott & Humberto Ramos' Marvel Comics characters, the series is set to focus on Cindy Moon: "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk." Kang is set to serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Lord, Miller, and Amy Pascal (with Sony Pictures Television serving as the studio). Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video. "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."