Skeleton Crew: Jude Law Knows The Truth Behind Han/Greedo Face-Off

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Jude Law discusses his character Jod Na Nawood and the reality behind that controversial Han-Greedo face-off.

Jude Law is no stranger to big franchises, including his work in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes, Harry Potter with Fantastic Beasts, and Marvel with Captain Marvel (2019). Now he's entered Disney's other major franchise, leading the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a coming-of-age story about four children who make a discovery on their home planet, get lost in the galaxy and go on an adventure to get back home. Law plays Jod Na Nawood, which the actor describes as a "quick-thinker who uses his charm to get out of different scenarios." Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who both worked on 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, the story takes place after Return of the Jedi (1983) and shares the same time frame as The Mandalorian and its spinoffs. Law spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what little he can share about Jod and his thoughts on arguably the biggest original trilogy Star Wars director George Lucas created by making the Rodian, Greedo shoot first before Han Solo (Harrison Ford) blasted him dead in defense in 1997's A New Hope: Special Edition.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Star Jude Law on Jod's "Mysterious Past" & Han-Greedo

"I play someone with a very mysterious past," the Firebrand (2023) star said. "He's known by many names. He is contradictory. The children meet him, and he promises to help them find their way home, but not all of them trust him. And some of them really worship him. So he becomes a kind of barometer almost for their sense of security under an adult's wing in this world. You never really get a true read on him until the very, very end. So it was great fun. That's all I'm going to say."

As for Solo and Greedo's confrontation, the original Star Wars as it was known before its rebranding to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the rogue was confronted by the bounty hunter looking to collect for their boss Jabba the Hutt, threatening him with a blaster if he didn't bribe him to look the other way. The Special Edition shows Greedo's blaster go off and miss, with Solo retaliating and shooting him dead. There were additional changes, but in 2019, the final version to date has Greedo utter an extra line before both fires simultaneously, with Greedo still dying, all the same defeating the purpose of how Solo takes the initiative rather than simply lucky.

The original 1977 theatrical cut, or as close as Disney will allow, was officially available as a bonus DVD as a laserdisc transfer (i.e.: far from the best quality) and saw Solo firing right after saying, "Yes, I'll bet you have" after Greedo says "That's the idea. I've been looking forward to this for a long time" threatening to take Solo's Millenium Falcon. It wasn't that Han shot first; he was the ONLY one to get a shot off. Law agrees with this assessment. "I have no qualms in that. Han killed him in cold blood, and that was the way it was always meant to be. Han all the way. And that's why we love him." Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost, premieres December 3rd on Disney+.

