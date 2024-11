Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: skeleton crew, star wars

Skeleton Crew: Jude Law-Starring "Star Wars" Series Gets New Trailer

Disney+ and Lucasfilm released a new official trailer, key art poster, and image gallery for Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Disney and Lucasfilm are clearly not wasting any time whatsoever to make sure that your November starts off in a very "Star Wars" way. Earlier today, we got a new official trailer, key art, and new image gallery for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew – set to hit Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode debut. The streaming series follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. Joining Law are Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost. You can check out the official trailer above, with the official poster and images waiting below:

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and executive producers, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson also executive-producing. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers. Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung direct the season's episodes. Now, here's a look at some new images from Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew:

What Skeleton Crew, The Clone Wars Share In Common & More

In the following highlights from a previous episode of EW's Dagobah Dispatch, Favreau discussed how the series fits in the overall "Mandalorian" universe – and how the "Star Wars" universe is well-served by shows with different tones and styles as long as they stay true to core aspects of the franchise:

For Favreau, It's All About Establishing "Different Tones" for Each Series: "One of the things we really like about what the shows that we've been working on have turned into is that the tone of each episode — and in certain cases each series — really reflects the storyteller of the filmmaker. So in 'The Mandalorian', you could have many different tones. Even though the writing is consistent across them, different filmmakers will bring different perspectives. And so each episode hopefully feels different, though they should sit alongside one another. With 'Skeleton Crew,' I would go even further there because it's Watts and Ford and a whole array of wonderful directors — some have worked with us before, some who haven't. And so each episode has its own feel to it."

Favreau on What "Skeleton Crew" Needing to "Feel Like 'Star Wars'" Means to Him: "When people think of Star Wars as a genre, it really is a number of subgenres within the Star Wars genre. Because those were [George Lucas'] influences, so it could feel like a Western, it could feel like a World War II film, it could feel like a samurai film. And so you could push limits."

For Favreau, Dave Filoni's "The Clone Wars" Is a Perfect Example: "Especially on 'The Clone Wars,' they deviated into many different [genres] — to thrillers and to noir and different types of adventures and different tones. So that's what's keeping us engaged and why I'm continuing my collaboration here, is because it's never like you're just doing one thing. There's always room."

While "Skeleton Crew" & "The Mandalorian" Are Different, Favreau Sees Them Similar in One Key Way: "As long as you adhere to a certain aesthetic, and we all agree that it feels like it's Star Wars, there's a lot of room for how you can move around. It's interesting, too, as you see at the [Star Wars Celebration] panel and these great trailers, how different they all are. But they all sit together. You would never group them together, but thanks to the world that George created, they all feel like they share a common underlying aesthetic."

