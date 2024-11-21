Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: skeleton crew, star wars

Skeleton Crew Teaser, Images: Our Heroes Have a Serious Pirate Problem

Jude Law's Force-using Jod Na Nawood offers a reality check in a new teaser for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are ramping up the marketing game for their upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in some very big ways. Earlier this week, we had a chance to hear from head writers and executive producers Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and the directors helming the first season about what fans can expect from what's looking more and more to be a very unique addition to the "Star Wars" universe – and we mean that in a good way. Now, we have a new set of preview images to pass along that offer some fresh looks at the ensemble cast. Following that, we have the latest teaser – with Law's Force-using (Hmmm…) Jod Na Nawood doing a nice job of laying out the problems that they're facing – problems that involve some very nasty space pirates (or to them, just pirates).

Disney and Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew spotlights the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. Set to hit Disney+ on December 3rd with a two-episode debut, the "Star Wars" spinoff series stars Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost.

In the video feature below, Watts, Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and David Lowery (The Green Knight) discuss the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff series and what they were looking to convey with their respective chapters. In addition, Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters) and The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also helm chapters.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are the head writers and executive producers, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson also executive-producing. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

