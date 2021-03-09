Slam! Co-Creator, HBO Max, BOOM! Team for Roller Derby Series Adapt

Pamela Ribon (Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Veronica Fish's graphic novel series Slam! is set to make the jump from page to screen, with Ribon teaming with Rooster Teeth Studios (gen: LOCK, "Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy"), BOOM! Studios, and Minnow Mountain (Undone) for an animated series adaptation for HBO Max. Presented in a style that combines rotoscoping with 3D animation from Craig Staggs and Steph Swope's Minnow Mountain, the half-hour series is set in the fast-paced, hard-hitting, super cheeky, all-female world of banked track roller derby- focusing on two young women who will have to decide if their budding friendship is stronger than the pull of a team when a win is on the line (DH reported exclusively).

"I'm so fortunate to have the coolest, talented-est, Austin-est animation studios in the world partnering to bring Slam! to life as a television series," said Ribon, who skated with the LA Derby Dolls for several years. "Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max geeked out just as hard as we did when talking about where this could go in storytelling and animation. That's when knew we'd found the perfect home. We're so excited to make this rough and tumble, emotional, honest show about what it means to surrender your life, and your knees, to roller derby." For Ryan P. Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios, the news is a perfect creative fit for all parties involved. "We are beyond thrilled to be working with BOOM! Studios and Minnow Mountain to bring Slam! to life in animation," added Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios. "Pam Ribon is one of the best storytellers in the business and Slam! is a truly inspiring story, so we can't wait to share this world with the HBO Max audience."