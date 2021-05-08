Smackdown Video Highlights From the Throwback Edition

Missed WWE Smackdown last night? You're better off for it because you can take in the show much more quickly by watching the clips WWE posts to YouTube.

The special throwback edition of WWE Smackdown began with the return of Jimmy Uso during the obligatory Roman Reigns opening promo. Cesaro tries to interrupt, only to be attacked by Seth Rollins. Teddy Long returned to declare that if Cesaro could beat Rollins in a match, he'd earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Teddy Long adds a stipulation to Cesaro's match against Seth Rollins: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-u4ZDpLdSw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSxWrGPTkxI)

And yes, of course, Cesaro won. Meanwhile, continuing her anti-push, Ruby Riott tapped out to a submission by Carmella.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ruby Riott vs. Carmella: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEI6MmbV-6U)

During a promo segment on WWE Smackdown this week, things turned violent (shocker) between WrestleMania Backlash opponents Bayley and Bianca Belair.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Things turn brutal between Bianca Belair and Bayley: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdxW2-WDZcg)

In a last-minute switch, Dominik Mysterio took over the match against Dolph Ziggler from his father… and he ended up winning!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMNCQBuGsvA)

The Mysterios will face the Dirty Dawgs for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash. In shocking and rare WWE intergender competition, Tamina faced Reginald one on one, though it ended in interference.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tamina vs. Reginald: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdPf7jZB9sE)

Because it was a throwback edition of WWE Smackdown, after all, Teddy Long was allowed to book a 10-man tag match. The team with Baron Corbin won, of course. They don't call him "The Ratings King of Friday Nights" for nothing. Well, technically, they don't call him that at all.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 10-Man Tag Team Match: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFvnQA2DDD0)

And finally, more Roman Reigns drama consumed the main event spot as Roman tried to convince Jimmy Uso to get with the program. Cesaro intervened and stood tall to end Throwback Smackdown this week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jimmy Uso must decide whether he stands with Roman Reigns or against him: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qe-6soGfs1I)

Here's some more videos from backstage at WWE Smackdown:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pat McAfee is set for a special Throwback edition of SmackDown: SmackDown Exclusive, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYQlIj5ZVl0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro will win the Universal Title for the WWE Universe: SmackDown Exclusive, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOPtifPRhCk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: King Corbin says the 10-Man victory was all his: SmackDown Exclusive, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEEKmOBZwwI)

And to end it on a high notes, here's some clips of when Smackdown was actually good:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Relive classic moments from SmackDown history: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze9KtWIw560)

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Smackdown, wrestling, wwe