Smackdown Video Highlights From the Throwback Edition
Missed WWE Smackdown last night? You're better off for it because you can take in the show much more quickly by watching the clips WWE posts to YouTube.
The special throwback edition of WWE Smackdown began with the return of Jimmy Uso during the obligatory Roman Reigns opening promo. Cesaro tries to interrupt, only to be attacked by Seth Rollins. Teddy Long returned to declare that if Cesaro could beat Rollins in a match, he'd earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.
And yes, of course, Cesaro won. Meanwhile, continuing her anti-push, Ruby Riott tapped out to a submission by Carmella.
During a promo segment on WWE Smackdown this week, things turned violent (shocker) between WrestleMania Backlash opponents Bayley and Bianca Belair.
In a last-minute switch, Dominik Mysterio took over the match against Dolph Ziggler from his father… and he ended up winning!
The Mysterios will face the Dirty Dawgs for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash. In shocking and rare WWE intergender competition, Tamina faced Reginald one on one, though it ended in interference.
Because it was a throwback edition of WWE Smackdown, after all, Teddy Long was allowed to book a 10-man tag match. The team with Baron Corbin won, of course. They don't call him "The Ratings King of Friday Nights" for nothing. Well, technically, they don't call him that at all.
And finally, more Roman Reigns drama consumed the main event spot as Roman tried to convince Jimmy Uso to get with the program. Cesaro intervened and stood tall to end Throwback Smackdown this week.
Here's some more videos from backstage at WWE Smackdown:
And to end it on a high notes, here's some clips of when Smackdown was actually good: