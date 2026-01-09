Posted in: TV | Tagged: michael rosenbaum, smallville

Smallville: WKU Alum Michael Rosenbaum Reflects on Lex Luthor Donation

Western Kentucky University alum Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) shared a look at the President Lex Luthor suit he donated to his alma mater.

Proud Hilltopper Michael Rosenbaum is back at his alma mater at Western Kentucky University showing off the suit he wore as Lex Luthor in the Smallville as president that he donated years ago, which includes the finale on May 13, 2011 that was a flash forward for Clark Kent (Tom Welling), who finally embraced his destiny as Superman as we see him and Lois (Erica Durance) living life together in Metropolis and long established reporters at The Daily Planet while Clark embarks his double life as the Man of Steel that his partner already knows about. In the background, we find that Lex Luthor, who retained no memory of their past growing up together in Smallville, and his knowledge of his former friend having superpowers, is now the President of the United States (like in season seven's "Apocalypse"), clad in an all-white suit and tie. The actor and host of the popular podcast Inside of You shared on social media to reflect on his contribution to the Kentucky Museum.

Smallville Star Michael Rosenbaum on His Latest Lex Luthor Contribution

"I gave the Lex Luthor President suit to the Kentucky Museum at my alma mater, Western Kentucky University. They are still rocking it out after all these years. awesome memory, the best of times. #wku #smallville," Rosenbaum wrote with pictures featuring his suit, his character gracing the cover of TV Guide during the WB series' run alongside a cast photo alongside their autographs, a still from the series with him in the suit, the glass enclosure with other exhibits, and an info card on the suit with his quote to the WKU alumni magazine.

Rosenbaum appeared in 156 of the 217 episodes of the Alfred Gough and Miles Millar-created series, departing after season seven and returning in the 10th and final season for the finale. To explain his absence, he was near-mortally wounded after the collapse of Superman's Fortress of Solitude, but restored after an alternate Lionel Luther (John Glover) helped restore him, thanks to a deal with Darkseid.

