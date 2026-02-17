Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Creators Could See Wrapping Up Series with Season 5

Series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel on not wanting Smiling Friends to overstay its welcome and possibly ending after five seasons.

Article Summary Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel discuss the show’s future after Season 3’s finale.

They hint that Smiling Friends may end after Season 5 to keep the series fresh and avoid overstaying its welcome.

Adult Swim and agents want more seasons, but the creators are focused on maintaining show quality and impact.

Cusack compares ending Smiling Friends on a high note to The Beatles finishing with Abbey Road for lasting appeal.

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends was one of those shows that hooked into our brains from the opening episode and never let go, with Season 1 finale "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" being the deciding factor when it came to calling the Adult Swim show one of our favorite animated series of all time. It's the kind of show that you never watch the same way twice because you realize just how much you missed the first or second (of sixth) time you watched it. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the third season wrapped, Cusack and Handel were asked how long they could see the animated series running (Adult Swim picked up Smiling Friends for two additional seasons ahead of the Season 3 premiere).

"We'll see how we feel after four and five, and then Zach and I will get into the war room and decide what the next plan is. We pretty much can guarantee it's not going to go on as much as these other shows," Cusack shared, Hadel added, "Even if we had a thousand ideas at the end of season five, we're not going to go on long. I will say that much. We're not going to put a number up, but five is getting close to probably where we'll want to wrap it up." That doesn't mean that Adult Swim and those close to them aren't pushing for more seasons.

"Even our agents think we're going to go to season 80 [laughs]," Cusack responded. "Our reps and Adult Swim are like, 'Surely, we'll go on forever.' But Zach and I know what's best for the show. The Beatles are so cool. They ended with 'Abbey Road' on a peak, and it's like this nice little discography you can go back to watch. Leaving the audience wanting more is the best." When the interview mentions that Paul McCartney's follow-up band, Wings, "had some good songs," Cusack added, "Yeah, but that was good because it was like a reset. If Zach and I made another show after 'Smiling Friends,' that would be an excuse to be refreshed again. That's why Wings were good because Paul McCartney was like, 'All right, now I can start again.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!