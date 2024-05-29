Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, max, season 2, smiling friends
Smiling Friends Creators Cusack, Hadel Thank Fans for Max Success
Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel thanked the fans for the success that the Adult Swim series is having on Max.
We think it's safe to say that Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends is been having a pretty good month. With the second season underway, we learned that the Adult Swim animated series would have a major role during Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming presentation at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. And now, we're learning that the animated series has hit another milestone – earning the top spot on Max's Top 10 Series streaming for today. Not wanting the occasion to go unnoticed, Cusack and Hadel hit social media to make sure that the fans knew how much they appreciated the support.
Here's a look at what Cusack and Hadel had to share on social media earlier today when the news of the animated series' total domination (at least for one day) first went public:
Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day
Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:
Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:
And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:
And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):
Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…
Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):
Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…
What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…
Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:
After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:
And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode: