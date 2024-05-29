Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, max, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Creators Cusack, Hadel Thank Fans for Max Success

Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel thanked the fans for the success that the Adult Swim series is having on Max.

We think it's safe to say that Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends is been having a pretty good month. With the second season underway, we learned that the Adult Swim animated series would have a major role during Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming presentation at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. And now, we're learning that the animated series has hit another milestone – earning the top spot on Max's Top 10 Series streaming for today. Not wanting the occasion to go unnoticed, Cusack and Hadel hit social media to make sure that the fans knew how much they appreciated the support.

Here's a look at what Cusack and Hadel had to share on social media earlier today when the news of the animated series' total domination (at least for one day) first went public:

smiling friends just hit #1 on @StreamOnMax! thank you to our incredible hardworking team and everyone for watching our silly little cartoon -michael & zach pic.twitter.com/WxAy6kdduF — Smiling Friends (@SmilingFriends) May 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Adult Swim Goes "Smiling Friends" for April Fool's Day

Here's a look back at the puppet versions of the episodes – individually and as a compilation – followed by a look back at our live April Fool's Day coverage of Adult Swim's special broadcast:

Here's a look at the first "remixed" episode of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends:

And yes, the show's creators are checking out what's going on and checking in on social media:

i would never as long as i live use the phrase "tooning in" (toon referring to cartoon) but i will be watching adult swim starting at midnight with my good friend @MichaelRCusack !!! *a few minutes from now on the east coast https://t.co/Y62l2BNY1E — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And now, we have a multimedia take on S01E03: "Shrimp's Odyssey" (directed by Georgia Kriss and written by Jakub Zieba):

The greatest love story ever told . . . with puppets. Our Smiling Friends April Fools event is now streaming on YT https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/l995HtlPSU — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, let's check in with Cusack and Hadel…

Funny you would call me out publicly like this because on another messaging platform you're sending me dodgy questionable links to websites illegally showing this "smiling friends" April fools thing airing on the east coast right now, but cool beans, whatever ! :) https://t.co/ZhS7gGXCB9 — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

wouldn't be bringing up "dodgy shit" when you told me 'cusack coin' was a good investment and was going to change the Planet.. let's just say my robin hood account says otherwise! 49k that can't go to my kids. Thanks https://t.co/xvf7nsCnhw — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Next up, we have a new take on what might be our favorite episode in a lineup of great episodes, S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" (directed by Bob Dorian (uncredited) and written by David Hootselle) – with the following clip including the great moment when Charlie chops that demon in the throat (Charlie did warn him):

Hell is Jeremy and aberrant grandmothers. Watch our Smiling Friends April Fools event on YouTube https://t.co/KDX5fTRMNh pic.twitter.com/eUdn5Ywhtn — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, the show's creators continue to make their social media presence known…

if you don't have cable, you can now watch the new smiling friends on youtube 👁️👁️ https://t.co/tr2CDDRLYg — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Whatever man, the people that matter still hold and care/believe in Cusack coin! Have a good one 🙂 https://t.co/ls1YCs0EcC — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

sorry if i got Heated and/or frazzled back there, i hit my head pretty hard earlier and haven't been acting myself. Have a good one ✌️ https://t.co/u13yVZBz14 — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

What's that you said? You thought you weren't going to get some really new adventures? Well, that's where you would be wrong – with Pim & Alan teaming up to help a video game character who Pim has been fanboying over for years. Meanwhile, Charlie finds himself handcuffed by the Smiling Friends policy of doing anything to make the client smile – and it gets bad. We won't spoil it other than to say that Charlie loses his nose, and Mr. Boss goes a little mad…

Here's a clip from the new episode that aired tonight:

After getting the Season 2 date reveal bumper, we were treated to a look at this from earlier in the week – some really great work:

And Cusack & Hadel are looking forward to seeing all of you this May – and hope you enjoyed the season's first episode:

YAY hope you enjoyed the first ep of Smiling Friends season 2!! Or that you find a link somewhere to watch it later!! Thanks everyone luv u!! 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/GdoqyZrl6h — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

thanks everyone for watching! rest of season 2 premieres may 12 https://t.co/SbdVxsu5XV — zach (@psychicpebble) April 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

