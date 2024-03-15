Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, smiling friends, wondercon

Smiling Friends S02: Cusack, Hadel Offering Special Look at WonderCon

Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel will offer a special look at Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Season 2 on Saturday, March 30th, during WonderCon.

We were keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed last week that news on the second season of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends would be dropping soon – and it is. On Saturday, March 30th, WonderCon (Room North 200A) will be the home to an official panel where Cusack & Hadel will offer a "special look" at the upcoming season. Here's the official overview for the session: "Adult Swim's SMILING FRIENDS – Get ready for the return of Pim, Charlie, and the rest of the gang dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre and colorful world in the second season of SMILING FRIENDS! Join series co-creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a special look at the new season of the weirdly warm and oddly relatable workplace comedy that could only exist on Adult Swim. Just to be clear? That's next Saturday and not this Saturday – a mistake we nearly made in all of the excitement.

Here's a look back at the promo that was released last week featuring the work of famed British clay animator Lee Hardcastle (The ABCs of Death, Rick and Morty: Summer's Sleepover), offering us the newest Smiling Friends content so far this year – as our radars stay tuned for any news on the second season:

And this was Adult Swim's personalized "ball drop" from New Year's Eve, ahead of the Smiling Friends marathon (but no news on the second season – as much as we were hoping otherwise):

October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2023 brought fans an update on how things were looking with the second season. Along with a confirmation that 2024 will bring Season 2, viewers can expect a wide range of visuals coming their way – from 2D & 3D to stop-motion & live-action. In addition, they can look forward to the return of none other than Ulysses Walter Frog – otherwise known as "Mr. Frog" from The Mr. Frog Show.

And since we have you here – and in case you might've missed it the first time around – here's a look back at what we humbly consider to be the funniest moment (a two-part moment, technically) from the first season – S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back." And just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back. Following that, we have a look back at the series overview and official trailer:

"Smiling Friends" follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The company consists of cynical Charlie and star employee Pim, each tasked with out-calls to cheer people up. There's also meticulous Allan who keeps things in order, mysterious Glep, and the unpredictable billionaire Boss who founded the company.

