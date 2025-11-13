Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends S03E06 Preview: Magic Mirrors & Bad Internet Stuff

Check out the promo trailer and early preview clip from Adult Swim and Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E06: "Squim Returns."

Pim buys a mysterious magic mirror, while Charlie's internet journey takes a seriously dark turn.

In addition, we have details on the Smiling Friends HQ pop-up event hitting Brooklyn, NY, November 21-23.

Win limited edition figures, join a cosplay meet-up, and snap photos inside the iconic headquarters.

Another weekend brings another new episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends. For this go-around, we're taking a look at the trailer and early preview for S03E06: "Squim Returns," which sees Pim on a solo adventure and Charlie apparently spiraling down some not-so-great places on the internet. We have a feeling Charlie might think twice before trying to play hooky from work again. Along with the pair of previews, we've also got intel on "Smiling Friends HQ Pop-Up NYC, running November 21-23.

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 6: "Squim Returns" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 6: "Squim Returns" – After buying a magic mirror, Pim meets Squim. Meanwhile, Charlie starts "digging deep" and gets into some reealllly bad internet stuff… like REALLY bad stuff. Not in a good way or funny way. AT ALL"

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's HQ Pops Up Hits Brooklyn This Month!

Adult Swim is bringing the headquarters of the hit series Smiling Friends to life with a massive installation at Brooklyn's Empire Ferry Fulton Lawn. Fans will have the rare chance to step inside the iconic headquarters and snap photos with some of their favorite friends in the show's beloved break room. Guests can also spin our prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including figures of the characters. Here's what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, November 21 – Sunday, November 23 (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily)

WHERE: Empire Fulton Ferry Lawn, Brooklyn, NY

COSPLAY MEET-UP: A Smiling Friends cosplay meet-up is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, from 9-10 am

WHAT TO EXPECT: A 34 ft. tall and 41 ft. wide towering Smiling Friends headquarters; an Interactive break room with character installations; a Prize wheel with exclusive merch and figures; Photo ops and fan surprises.

